ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 3.6%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 138.80 and last traded at 141.00. 5,103,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 19,367,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at 146.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 83.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 86.81.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $35,591,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $1,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,014,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,075,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

