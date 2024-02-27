Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 52-Week High at $253.13

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $253.13 and last traded at $252.29, with a volume of 35315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.12.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,204 shares of company stock worth $3,806,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.