FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.16

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 245574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.38 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 134.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 509.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 11.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 2.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Featured Articles

