Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.29

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $47.17, with a volume of 684545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.