ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.78

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 874079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

ACM Research Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $570,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

