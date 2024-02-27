U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Up 8.2%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 516,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 733,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 9.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

