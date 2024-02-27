Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $127.77

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$127.77 and last traded at C$127.64, with a volume of 6052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$127.19.

TIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$137.00 price objective on Toromont Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$113.42. The stock has a market cap of C$10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total value of C$1,089,675.00. In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total transaction of C$1,089,675.00. Also, Director William John Harvey sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.90, for a total value of C$37,770.00. Insiders sold 16,800 shares of company stock worth $2,102,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

