ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $155.21

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.21 and last traded at $155.21, with a volume of 9173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.79.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.93.

In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,809.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 898 shares in the company, valued at $125,809.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $1,432,135. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICF International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

