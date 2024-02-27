Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.35

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 334917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 128.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

