IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 34,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 136,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRS

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 2.7 %

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $606.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.84%.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 189,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.