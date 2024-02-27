Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Up 12%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.79. 8,254,435 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 4,992,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 9.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Altice USA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

