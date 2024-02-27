Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Trading 20% Higher

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 138,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 199,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

