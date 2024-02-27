Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading 7.7% Higher

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 261,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 689,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

PRME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $913.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 3,200,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 206.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 293.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 506.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

