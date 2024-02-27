iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Sold by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,754 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 158.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 52,769 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,407.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after acquiring an additional 368,963 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILTB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 10,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,097. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $54.58.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.