Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 23,583 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,583 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,605,000 after buying an additional 2,564,802 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,543,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,292,000 after buying an additional 1,322,547 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $71.23. 614,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.98 and a one year high of $72.17.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

