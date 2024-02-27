Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS EFG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,093 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

