Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 482.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

