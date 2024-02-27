iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,743 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,441,000. Regimen Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,047. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $512.63. The company has a market cap of $393.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.12.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

