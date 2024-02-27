SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

SPLG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,654,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

