LL Flooring (LL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 4th.

NYSE LL traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 226,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,190. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LL Flooring has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $5.52.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LL Flooring in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LL Flooring during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in LL Flooring in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in LL Flooring by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

