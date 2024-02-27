Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 859 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 136,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,192. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

