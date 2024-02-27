Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 720 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 307,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

