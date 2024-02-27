Global Industrial (GIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Global Industrial to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Global Industrial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GIC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. 6,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Global Industrial by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global Industrial by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.