Advantage Energy (AAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect Advantage Energy to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:AAV traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.73. 127,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,045. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.79 and a 52-week high of C$10.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAV. CIBC decreased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.18.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

