West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) SVP Silji Abraham Sells 7,012 Shares

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.3 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.38. 116,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,176. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.43 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,170,007,000 after buying an additional 104,740 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $741,420,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $690,530,000 after purchasing an additional 369,792 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,738,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

