Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of EKSO stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 35,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,483. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

