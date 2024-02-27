150,043 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Purchased by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,636,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 111,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 206,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,536. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.