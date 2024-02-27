Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,604,249 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,252,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $98,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,175,604 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 424,544 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 35,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,467,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,985,000 after purchasing an additional 251,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BVN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

