Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 2,268,348 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.81% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $139,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI stock remained flat at $106.48 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,542. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $84.94 and a one year high of $107.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.64.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.962 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

