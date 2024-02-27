Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 445,262 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,665,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 445,262 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for 1.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 2.67% of Pembina Pipeline worth $440,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after acquiring an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 9.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 74,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,264,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,138,000 after acquiring an additional 114,545 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 243.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11,740.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,643. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4944 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.14%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

