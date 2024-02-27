Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 533,306 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,630,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,306 shares during the period. TELUS makes up about 0.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TELUS were worth $353,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TELUS in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 55.6% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 35,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 8.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 47,203 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 7.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,662,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 113,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in TELUS by 22.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 537,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 97,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Stock Performance
TELUS stock remained flat at $17.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 381,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,871. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
TELUS Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 258.14%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
