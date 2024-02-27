Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lithia Motors makes up about 3.8% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Lithia Motors worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after buying an additional 90,676 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after buying an additional 28,668 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $8.91 on Tuesday, hitting $296.35. The stock had a trading volume of 47,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,953. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

