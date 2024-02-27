Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $545.48. 78,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $542.89 and a 200 day moving average of $518.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

