Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.8% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,006,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,175,561. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.52 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

