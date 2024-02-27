Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 15.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Humana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Humana by 27.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,710,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.18. 90,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,005. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.72.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

