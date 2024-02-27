The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Bank of Nova Scotia’s 2nd Largest Position

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,229,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,527,933 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 5.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.84% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $2,030,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 621,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,455. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.7506 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.19%.

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

