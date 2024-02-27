Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,446 shares during the quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:BUR remained flat at $15.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. 208,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,137. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

