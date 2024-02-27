Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Bank of Nova Scotia’s 9th Largest Position

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,085,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353,753 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.32% of Enbridge worth $931,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. 1,546,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,936. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.05%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

