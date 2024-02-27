Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Has $2 Million Stake in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLX Energy Services were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 555.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 596,713 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,419,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 367,776 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $4,066,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 233,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 498.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLX Energy Services

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

KLX Energy Services Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:KLXE traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 103,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $142.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.22. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

KLX Energy Services Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

