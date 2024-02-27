Clough Capital Partners L P Purchases New Shares in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.21% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 349,600.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HQH stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 49,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,380. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

