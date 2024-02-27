Clough Capital Partners L P Decreases Stock Position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 510,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in 2seventy bio were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSVT. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSVT traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 341,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.88. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at $896,435.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,305 shares of company stock valued at $523,183. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Profile

(Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.