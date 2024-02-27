Clough Capital Partners L P Decreases Stock Position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 510,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in 2seventy bio were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSVT. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.
2seventy bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSVT traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 341,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.88. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at $629,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at $896,435.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,305 shares of company stock valued at $523,183. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.
2seventy bio Profile
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
