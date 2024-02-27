SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after buying an additional 961,212 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after buying an additional 152,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after buying an additional 151,772 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $523.37. 231,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,653. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $524.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $506.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.32.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

