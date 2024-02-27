Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 840,526 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 122.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $119,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

MCHP traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.18. The company had a trading volume of 865,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,002. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

