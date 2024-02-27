Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,672 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.21% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $123,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $86.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,550. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,171 shares of company stock worth $19,805,337. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

