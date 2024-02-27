Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 48 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $606.96 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.07 and a 12-month high of $660.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $587.95 and a 200-day moving average of $521.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,622 shares of company stock worth $12,060,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.