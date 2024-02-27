Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 153,116 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,848,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $159.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.