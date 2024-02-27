Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Acquired by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital accounts for approximately 1.7% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Victory Capital worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 196,857 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,815,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,380,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after purchasing an additional 250,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,160,000 after purchasing an additional 430,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 52,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,617. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

