Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Position Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,026,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 334,623 shares during the period. Fortis comprises approximately 0.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.44% of Fortis worth $266,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Fortis by 9.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 45.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortis by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

FTS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $38.52. 283,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,477. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4382 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

