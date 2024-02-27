Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,815,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.91% of Rogers Communications worth $184,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,736,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,739,000 after purchasing an additional 396,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,818,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,131,000 after purchasing an additional 57,774 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,148,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $339,007,000 after purchasing an additional 505,427 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,948,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,321,000 after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

RCI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.01. 111,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,238. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.3742 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

