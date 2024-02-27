Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.04% of Restaurant Brands International worth $215,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,851,000 after buying an additional 2,179,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,144,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 766,687 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 272,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 414,074 shares of company stock valued at $31,405,529. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

